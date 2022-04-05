CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — News13 and the Horry County Solid Waste Authority Talkin’ Trash team returned to Palmetto Bays Elementary School on Tuesday to recognize students for recycling the most trash in March.

As one of the top three schools in Horry County that keep the most trash out of the county landfill for the month of March, Palmetto Bays students received the Talkin’ Trash Award. The honor came with $250 that will be used to buy school items.

The fourth-graders also enjoyed a dance party, and as one of three winners of the grand finale prize, they will take a field trip to Rockin’ Jump in Myrtle Beach next month.

You can learn more about the Talkin’ Trash educational program and other Horry County Solid Waste Authority programs by visiting www.solidwasteauthority.org.