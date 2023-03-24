HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Fourth graders at River Oaks Elementary got lucky on this beautiful Friday after winning February’s Talkin’ Trash challenge.

This is the first win of the 2022-2023 Talkin’ Trash Challenge for the students at River Oaks Elementary. The Horry County Solid Waste Authority said the students recycled an average of eight pounds of materials in the month of February.

They also did a great job racking up points for the monthly challenge, which was to create a recycled art project.

The Talkin’ Trash team and News13 treated students to a dance party with DJ Ro, taught them the Talkin’ Trash TikTok dance, sent them home with a goodie bag and served up some Kona Ice. The bags also had a cookie from Benjamin’s Bakery and other prizes from the Horry County Solid Waste Authority.

The 18th year of Talkin’ Trash wraps up in March. Winners of the grand finale field trip will be announced later this spring.

Talkin’ Trash is sponsored by Surfwater Promotions, Cariloha Bamboo, Sky Zone, Kona Ice, Rockin’ Jump and Benjamin’s Bakery.