HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — News13 and the Horry County Solid Waste Authority’s Talkin’ Trash team have been blown away by the awesome effort of Horry County fourth graders in this year’s competition.

We celebrated two of the three monthly winners for March on Tuesday. Our team hit the road and surprised Riverside Elementary bright and early to celebrate the school’s efforts. We danced with about 100 students, recorded the Talkin’ Trash TikTok dance and had fun.

Following our visit to Riverside Elementary, we headed to Loris to surprise the kids at Daisy Elementary. We danced the afternoon away with about 70 awesome students and celebrated their recycling efforts and habits.

Students at both schools got to enjoy a sweet treat from Kona Ice, even in the cold weather.

The efforts at both Riverside Elementary and Daisy Elementary earned each school $250, two lucky teachers a $100 gift card and a Talkin’ Trash goodie bag.

Students enjoyed a color-changing cup, cool sunglasses, a cookie from Benjamin’s Bakery, a 30-minute free jump coupon for Sky Zone and several other treats.

Talkin’ Trash is sponsored by Surfwater Promotions, Cariloha Bamboo, Sky Zone, Kona Ice, Rockin’ Jump and Benjamin’s Bakery.