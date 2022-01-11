Talkin’ Trash: Riverside Elementary

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County elementary students know the importance of recycling and reducing waste thanks to the Talkin’ Trash program.

Tuesday, News13 and the Horry County Solid Waste Authority Talkin’ Trash team recognized Riverside Elementary School in Little River for recycling the most trash in December.

The top 3 schools that keep the most trash out of the county landfill each month win the Talkin’ Trash Award. Riverside received a $250 dollar check to buy school items.

The fourth-graders enjoyed a dance party, treats, and learned the Talkin’ Trash TikTok dance.

They now qualify for the grand finale prize, which is a field trip to Rockin Jump in Myrtle Beach.

All Horry County Elementary Schools are now working on their January challenge to recycle the most trash.