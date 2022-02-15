Talkin’ Trash: St. James Elementary

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The monthly Talkin Trash contest took us to St. James Elementary School.

The fourth graders have won the monthly contest for the first time. Students recycled an average of six pounds of trash, per student, in the month of January, and also crushed it on their monthly classroom and home waste audit challenge.

“Right before I stepped out here, one of the kids said ‘This is the funnest day ever,’ so I think that alone, the fourth grade teachers will take it back to our classrooms and talk to them about the excitement of it,” 4th Grade Teacher Lindsey Pritchard said. “This is just kind of a reward for their hard work so hopefully just the excitement of today will keep them motivated throughout the year to continue to recycle.”

Students enjoyed a dance party, Kona Ice, and goodies from Panera Bread and Rockin Jump.

February’s monthly challenge is a recycled art project.