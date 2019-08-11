Talks continue to resolve hospitality tax dispute

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Leaders from Horry County and Myrtle Beach continued to discuss potential resolutions to the hospitality tax dispute Saturday.

Officials met at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center at 9 a.m. Saturday for a court-ordered mediation session, Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner said.

News13 reached out to city spokesperson Mark Kruea for an update on what came of the session, but he said there was no update he could provide.

News13 has also contacted Chairman Gardner for more information, and is waiting to hear more information.

