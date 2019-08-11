Talks continue to resolve hospitality tax dispute

News
Posted: / Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Leaders from Horry County and Myrtle Beach continued to discuss potential resolutions to the hospitality tax dispute Saturday.

Officials met at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center at 9 a.m. Saturday for a court-ordered mediation session, Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner said.

News13 reached out to city spokesperson Mark Kruea for an update on what came of the session, but he said there was no update he could provide.

News13 has also contacted Chairman Gardner for more information, and is waiting to hear more information.

Count on News13 to continue to follow this story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: