Tax-free weekend in full swing: new store rules, more sales, full parking lots

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – South Carolina’s second day of the tax-free holiday was in full swing. Shoppers follow new COVID-19 rules, shop additional sales, and stay challenged to find an empty parking space.

Most lines at the Tanger Outlet Mall on Saturday looked longer compared to other holiday shopping weekends. Shoppers social distance outside the stores as they take advantage of the 6% tax exemption.

Several stores limit their customer capacity to 10 people at a time. Other stores have closed their fitting rooms.

A sign with H&M’s new policy hangs in the window: “Sorry, the fitting room is temporarily closed. Feel free to try on your fashion pieces at home & return hassle-free without an extended return policy, in case your purchase didn’t work out.”

Four friends are re-creating their high school reunion put on hold due to COVID-19.

“This is technically what we are calling our 30-year reunion,” Sonya Norris, a shopper said.

Shopping this weekend’s tax-free deals is part of the ‘girls trip in progress.’

“We are happy to be able to get out because things have been closed, businesses have suffered, we own our own business, so we have struggled to try to make sure we are doing all the guidelines,” Clyda said.

If you wanted to shop today, a mask at the least was required. Shoppers aren’t leaving empty-handed. Among the list of tax-free items includes clothes, shoes, backpacks, computers, and accessories.

Beyond tax-free savings, shoppers are finding additional ways to save. Some say more 50% and 70% off sale signs catching the shopper’s eyes.

“I feel like the sale signs are trying to reel people in because the economy needs to be built back up,” Hendrix said.

This sales tax holiday may ask more from shoppers. In return, many are reconnecting, finding additional deals, and helping stores bounce from loss during the pandemic.

“We are just happy to be able to come out and help shop and support our economy, and help our economy,” Clyda said.