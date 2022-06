STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A teenage boy was found dead after a search of Belews Lake on Wednesday night, according to rescue officials.

Officials say the boy, who is from Forsyth County, was out swimming with his family and went under. When he didn’t resurface, the family called for help.

The search started at around 7 p.m.

Multiple agencies worked together to search Belews Lake.

According to officials, this is the first drowning in Belews Lake this season.