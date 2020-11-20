Teen charged as adult in 2018 South Carolina murder

DORCHETSER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC First Judicial Circuit Court on Thursday sentenced Isaac Duran, 18, to 25 years in prison for his role in a 2018 murder.

When Duran was just 15 years old, he and three others were involved in the shooting of Stacey Bradley.

Duran, Mattthew Zalenski, Miriam Hannah Leigh Bortz, and Demacian Israel Middleton have all been charged. Zalenski was recently sentenced to 40 years in prison for his role.

According to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Bradley was shot outside of the Archdale Forest Apartment Complex.

