Teen charged in deadly shooting at Carolina Forest apartment complex

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police have arrested a 17-year-old in connection with the deadly shooting Saturday at an apartment complex in Carolina Forest.

Devon Smith, of Conway, is charged with murder after one person was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex on Augusta Plantation Drive near River Oaks Drive.

Officers were flagged down when they arrived by a witness who was giving first aid to the victim, according to the report. However, EMS said the victi was dead on scene.

Smith is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond. The victim has not yet been identified at this time. Count on News13 for updates.