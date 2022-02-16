Teen dies, brother facing charges after North Carolina drive-by shooting

CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) — A 17-year-old died Wednesday and his brother is facing charges after he was unintentionally shot in the head early Tuesday morning during a drive-by, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said.

Isiah Keion Chestnutt, died Wednesday at UNC hospital in Chapel Hill, the sheriff’s office said. His body will be transferred to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy,

According to deputies, his brother, Jaquon Ray Chestnutt, 18, was charged with attempted murder; three counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling; five counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and felony conspiracy.

A woman who owns a home on Highway 27 West in Cameron told authorities that shots were fired toward her house about 1 a.m. Tuesday by a person or people inside a passing car. Five people were inside the home at the time, but no one was injured.

About 10 minutes later, deputies responded to a vehicle near Highway 87 and found the 17-year-old who had been shot in the head and taken out of the car by the other occupants of the vehicle, officials said. The car, a 2006 silver Nissan Altima, was reported stolen Monday afternoon from a store in Sanford.

Sheriff’s investigators working at both scenes determined that the four occupants of the car were responsible for the drive-by shooting and determined that the teen was shot in the head by another person inside the vehicle who was trying to shoot at the house.

The juveniles in the car were released into their parents’ custody but have since been taken to a juvenile detention facility and charged in connection with this crime.