Teen from Florida dies in fall at South Carolina waterfall

SUNSET, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a 14-year-old from Florida died after falling from the top of a waterfall in South Carolina.

Investigators said Isaiah Oertel fell 75 feet off the Laurel Fork Falls on the Foothills Trail in Pickens County around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Rescuers say Oertel was dead by the time they got to the teen from North Port, Florida, at the bottom of the waterfall 30 miles northwest of Greenville.

Oertel is the second person to die at the waterfall in 2020.

Authorities say a 25-year-old Simpsonville woman was camping with friends in March when she fell from the top of the waterfall.

