Teen gets 5 days in juvenile jail for racist videos, threats against SC school

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A 16-year-old has been sentenced to five days in a juvenile jail and 18 months of probation for creating racist videos and threatening to shoot up his Catholic school in South Carolina.

The State newspaper reports the teen said in court Wednesday he was sorry and disgusted at himself for the pain he caused Cardinal Newman school in Columbia and the African-American community.

The videos showed the white teen shooting a box he says represents all black men. He used racial slurs several times. The videos were sent on a group chat where the teen also threatened to shoot up the school.

The teen pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and unlawful communications in Family Court. His name wasn’t released because he’s a juvenile.

