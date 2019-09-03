1  of  2
Teen goes blind after eating only fries, chips, and white bread

(WFLA/CNN) – You probably already know eating nothing but pringles, french fries, and white bread will lead to all sorts of weight-related health problems.

But scientists in the U.K say it made one teen go blind.

The unidentified patient first reported fatigue to doctors when he was 14 years old. Doctors knew about his limited diet so they told him to eat better and gave him vitamin B-12 injections.

By the time he turned 17, he had permanently lost his vision.

Researchers at the University of Bristol say the lack of proper nutrition led to optic neuropathy which affects the optic nerve. The disease is rarely seen in patients in the developed world unless they suffer from conditions that make absorbing nutrients difficult.

But at least one scientist isn’t so sure poor diet alone is to blame for the blindness.

He says the report fails to consider other possible explanations like genetic defects or environmental exposures.

