THOMASTON, Ga. (CNN) – A Georgia teen’s first skydiving trip has ended in tragedy.
Jeanna Triplicata, 18, and her instructor 35-year-old Nick Esposito were killed after performing a tandem jump in Thomaston, Georgia.
The Upson County Sheriff’s Office said the primary parachute failed to open and the emergency chute was not completely deployed.
Triplicata and Esposito died at the scene.
According to CNN, Triplicata was celebrating graduating high school and her parents and siblings were present.
The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Taco Bell revamps menu, eliminates some favorite items
- Pentagon bans Confederate flag in carefully worded policy to avoid angering Trump
- Teen on her first skydive, instructor both killed after chutes fail to open
- Woman arrested for trespassing dies in her cell at J. Reuben Long
- Police investigate a Friday morning Florence shooting