Teens arrested for stealing firearms, McLaren sports car from former Panther star’s home

WEDDINGTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 15 and 17-year-old accused of breaking into former Carolina Panther star Thomas Davis’ garage, stealing two guns and driving away in his McLaren 720S have been arrested, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The brazen theft happened around 5:25 a.m. Tuesday, June 8, in the Stratford on Providence neighborhood, a gated Weddington community.

Union County Sheriff’s detectives believe the suspects spent a considerable amount of time rummaging through several unlocked vehicles on the Davis property, stole two firearms, and then gained entry into the garage where a McLaren 720S was parked.

The suspects stole the McLaren sports car and drove away from the Davis residence but failed to make it out of the neighborhood before crashing the vehicle, rendering it inoperable.

Detectives said the teens crashed the car into an SUV that was used to shuttle them into the neighborhood.

Davis offered a cash reward for information leading to their arrest Tuesday morning.

UCSO deputies and members of the US Marshal’s Task Force tracked the teens to a home on Touchstone Lane in Charlotte where they were arrested.

Detectives found a dark-colored SUV with apparent green paint parks on it, the same color as the stolen and crashed McLaren.

Deputies did not say whether the two weapons were recovered from the teens.

The names of the suspects have not been released because they are both juveniles.