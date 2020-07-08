Police: Man ran around Myrtle Beach resort naked before punching someone in face

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Police Department arrested a Tennessee man who they say was running around a resort naked before assaulting another man.

On Tuesday, Isaac Neil, 20, of Bluff City, TN, was arrested outside of a Myrtle Beach Resort.

When Police arrived at the hotel, Neil was on the ground covered by a towel, but otherwise was not wearing any clothing, according to HCPD. Officers say Neil was flailing his limbs, swearing and making statements that did not make any sense.

According to Police, the man Neil assaulted said he went to his truck to get Neil a shirt, but when he turned around he no longer saw Neil. He said he then heard footsteps quickly approaching behind him before Neil sucker punched him in the face.

Neil told police that he thought the man was someone from his past who had raped his sister and that he felt threatened.

Neil was transported to J. Reuben Long Detention Center and is facing charges for indecent exposure, public disorderly conduct and assault and battery 2nd degree. No bail has currently been set.

