Tennessee toddler seriously injured in lawnmower accident

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A three-year-old was seriously injured after an accident involving a lawnmower in Cumberland County Wednesday night.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said emergency personnel responded around 6 p.m. to Highland Ridge Drive, where a toddler had been injured.

Deputies said the child’s foot slid under the lawnmower and the toddler’s foot was hit by the blade.

The three-year-old was airlifted to UT Medical Center with serious injuries, according to investigators.

No other injuries were reported.