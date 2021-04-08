Tennessee toddler seriously injured in lawnmower accident

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A three-year-old was seriously injured after an accident involving a lawnmower in Cumberland County Wednesday night.
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said emergency personnel responded around 6 p.m. to Highland Ridge Drive, where a toddler had been injured.
Deputies said the child’s foot slid under the lawnmower and the toddler’s foot was hit by the blade.
The three-year-old was airlifted to UT Medical Center with serious injuries, according to investigators.
No other injuries were reported.