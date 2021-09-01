Termination letter sent to Marion fire chief lays out reasons for his firing

Marion Fire Chief Ralph ‘Trey’ Cooper during a 2018 interview with WBTW about new equipment the fire department received (Courtesy: WBTW)

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) – A termination letter sent to the now-former City of Marion fire chief lays out the reasons for his recent firing.

The letter, obtained by News13 through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, was sent to then-Marion Fire Chief Ralph Cooper, who also goes by Trey Cooper, on August 12.

In the letter, Marion Mayor Ashley Brady writes that Cooper was fired for the following reasons:

His failure to report 1% fund to [the South Carolina State Firefighters’ Association]

His failure to maintain and report sign in [roster] and records as required by [the South Carolina State Firefighters’ Association]

His failure to maintain fire department equipment in a timely manner

His failure to communicate with the mayor and city administrator on issues in a timely manner

According to its website, the mission of the South Carolina State Firefighters’ Association is to serve its members as “the leader in firefighter advocacy, benefits, education and safety”, while also managing the Firemen’s Insurance and Inspection Fund.

News13 is unable to get in contact with Cooper for a comment.