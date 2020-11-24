Free holiday COVID-19 testing, DHEC says results likely by Thanksgiving

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – With Thanksgiving two days away, more people are getting tested before heading out of town. DHEC urges South Carolinians to be positive you are COVID-19 negative.

So where do you get tested? DHEC will provide free drive-thru testing from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Tuesday at Pawleys Island Community Church and Loris First Baptist Church.

Several local health departments, including Myrtle Beach, Conway and Lake City, will also be open for free testing from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Doctors have all hands on deck this week while moving families through the testing lines. Many families are on their way to see loved ones.

John Childers and his wife decided to make the drive from Texas this year. They are among the line of cars with families and other people getting a COVID-19 test this week.

“We just came from Texas and traveled through Florida. We stopped in Myrtle Beach the last couple of days,” John Childers said.

Several people driving thru testing sites say they still plan to wear masks and social distance, but getting tested is an extra layer of protection.

“I’m just trying to do my part to keep the country safe,” Richard Wintje, who got tested, said.

Most recently, DHEC reported they’ve tested more than 2.5 million South Carolinians for COVID-19.

State health officials say it takes 48 -72 hours to get your test results, but if you get tested today, you will likely get results back by Thanksgiving.

“We just wanted to be safe, make sure when we travel to someone else’s house that we are not causing any damage or infecting anyone else,” Childers said.

While the CDC warns Americans not to travel, state health officials encourage people to make smart decisions and get tested if they choose to travel or celebrate with others in person.

DHEC- Free Testing Sites in Horry and Georgetown County:

Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave N, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Coastal Carolina University, 265 University Blvd, Conway, SC 29526, 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Stephens Health Department, 107 State Hwy 57 N, Little River, SC 29566, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd, Conway, SC 29526, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Loris 1st Baptist Church (drive thru), 3117 Main St, Loris, SC 29569, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Pawleys Island Community Church (drive thru), 10304 Ocean Hwy, Pawleys Island, SC 29585, 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

Georgetown County Health Department, 531 Layafette St, Georgetown, SC 29440, 9:00 a.m. -3:30 p.m.

DHEC Partner Organizations offering COVID-19 testing today:

November 25, 2020, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Lake View CareSouth Carolina Center, 103 N. Kemper St., Lake View. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

November 25, 2020, 2-4 p.m. sponsored by Little River Medical Center, LRMC- Carolina Forest, 4220 Carolina Exchange Dr., Myrtle Beach. Call 843-663-8003 to schedule an appointment.

November 25, 2020, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

November 25, 2020, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Dr., Sumter. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

November 25, 2020, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Coastal Carolina University, 265 University Blvd., Conway. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

