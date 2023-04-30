TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — A baseball player with Texas A&M University-Texarkana was hospitalized Saturday evening after being hit by a stray bullet during a game.

Texarkana police said officers were called to a shooting in a neighborhood near Spring Lake Park. A short time later, officers were called to the park for a baseball player that may have been shot.

When officers arrived at George Dobson Field, they learned that the 18-year-old player was standing in the bullpen when he was hit by a stray bullet.

“The shots came from a neighborhood to the west of Spring Lake Park and was the result of some type of disturbance that happened there,” police spokesperson Shawn Vaughn said. “The bullet traveled travel several hundred feet and struck the victim as he was standing near the bullpen area of the ball field in the park. He was not targeted nor was the shooting related to any activity going on in the park. It was a terrible incident where he was standing at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Police said Sunday that the man was in stable condition in a hospital after undergoing surgery.

Police said Sunday that they think he was hot while two men were shooting at each other outside a home near the park. The two men fled before officers arrived, but warrants have been issued for their arrests.

Three other men at the home when the shooting happened were arrested.

In a Twitter post, the TAMUT athletics department said, Saturday’s baseball game – set to be the finale of the regular season – against the University of Houston-Victoria has been declared a “no contest” by the Red River Athletic Conference. A softball double-header was also canceled.