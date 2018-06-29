Texas police officers go viral for their squad car lip-sync battle

LAREDO, Texas (WTNH) – Two Texas police officers have gone viral for their epic lip-sync battle live from their patrol car.

Officers Noemi Cienfuegos and Tycola Moses squared off against each other with the Spice Girls’ signature song “Wannabe”. The department shared the video on their facebook page, and in less than one day it has been viewed over half a million times, and shared more than ten thousand times.

Watch the video below, and let us know whick officer you think deserves the win in this particular lip-sync battle.