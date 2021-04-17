That’s a mouthful: World’s longest word takes 3.5 hours to pronounce

ESQUIRE, RUSSIA – If someone says they’d like to have a word with you, make sure it’s not this one!

It’s the longest word in English and if you want to hear it, click on the viral video found on YouTube of a guy pronouncing the word. A word of warning… the “word” takes about 3.5 hours to say.

The word is 189,819 letters long. It’s actually the name of a giant protein called Titin. Proteins are usually named by mashing-up the names of the chemicals making them. And since Titin is the largest protein ever discovered, its name had to be equally as large.