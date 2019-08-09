The city of Florence looks to hire crossing guards

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – With school just days away and busy intersections around the area, the Florence PD is looking to hire crossing guards to keep your children safe this upcoming school year.

“We have 14 crossing areas that we are responsible for and right now we have 11 active part time crossing guards, so we’re looking for three,” said Florence police Chief Allen Heidler.

Chief Heidler tells News 13 crossing guards will have to work an hour and half before and after school.

“We’re looking for people who can work in any type of area with children,” said Chief Heidler.

The job will pay $10 an hour, but with that come some perks. “We also utilize them for special events. They’re a tremendous asset because they work parades, road races, those locations where you have to have some traffic control and it will tie up a full duty officer and they provide that means to handle those situations,” said Chief.

If the city isn’t available to fill those spots, “We have to find a replacement often time it would be a class one police officer or a class three limited duty officer.”

If you would like to know more information or apply, click here.