The Farm at Florence One to teach kids about agriculture with hands-on learning

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Florence 1 Schools and the City of Florence are formally teaming up to create a program that benefits all students from pre-kindergarten through grade 12.

On Tuesday, representatives from Florence 1 Schools and the City of Florence came together to formally announce their partnership to create the Farm at Florence One.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for our community youth that is sure to impact Florence residents for generations to come,” Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin said. “We wish Florence 1’s administration, educators, and students much success as we move forward in this endeavor.”

The school district has witnessed an increased interest and participation in farm-to-school initiatives over the past few years, according to Farm to School Coordinator Jeff Murrie.

Florence 1 Superintendent Richard O’Malley said the program is designed to educate students about agriculture, nutritional awareness and environmental stewardship.

The new farm location will be 14 acres of land adjacent to the new Eddie Floyd Tennis Center located on Jennie O’Bryan Avenue.

“This was a dream location based on its high visibility, ease of access, historic ties to agriculture, close to Interstate 95, and its location in a USDA-recognized food-insecure region,” Murrie said.

Farm to school implementation, according to the national Farm to School Initiative, differs by location but always includes one or more of the following:

Procurement: local foods are purchased, promoted and served in the cafeteria as a snack or taste-test.

School gardens: students engage in hands-on learning through gardening.

Education: students participate in education activities related to agriculture, food health or nutrition.

“The Farm at Florence One will be the first in the state of South Carolina to include a row crop operation, educational center, community raised beds, poultry and small herd animals,” Murrie said. “It will be the epicenter for agricultural education, sustainability, nutrition education, fruit and vegetable production, and community outreach programs.”