The Golden Girls premiered 34 years ago today

(WKRG) – The popular sitcom The Golden Girls premiered on this day in 1985 on NBC.

The Emmy-winning sitcom was created by Susan Harris and revolved around four older women who shared a home in Miami, Florida.

It starred Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, Estelle Getty and Betty White, who is the only living cast member.

Each of the four stars received an Emmy Award, according to the Internet Movie Database (IMDB).

The series aired from 1985-1992 and ranked among the top 10 highest-rated television shows for six of seven seasons.

The show appears to get better with pop culture age.

Alexandra Wilkinson was only 2 months old when “The Golden Girls” ended its television run in 1992, according to The Associated Press.

But she became a fan last year while taking a course called “Women and Aging: Lessons from the Golden Girls” at California State University, Long Beach. Now she streams episodes on Hulu.

She owns a “Golden Girls” T-shirt. And when she graduated recently with a master’s degree in gerontology, she decorated her cap with a picture of “Golden Girl” Sophia along with the sardonic Sicilian’s trademark phrase, “Picture it,” Wilkinson told The Associated Press.

“I was amazed at how this TV show from before I was born really related to so many topics I’m learning about right now,” said Wilkinson, 27. “It doesn’t even matter what they’re talking about, whether it’s a serious concept or not. Their personalities just have a way of bringing humor into everything.”

The class, which finished its second year in May, is the latest example of the surprising pop-culture longevity of Dorothy, Blanche, Rose and Sophia.