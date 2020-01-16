The making of a mini zoo: Charleston Sloth and Exotics

CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD) – A James Island couple turned their love for their exotic pets into an interactive and intimate experience for all.

Known as Charleston Sloth and Exotics, Heather and Henry never anticipated that their pets would become such a hit in the Lowcountry.

On the tour, you’ll meet Sid the Sloth, Samantha and Artie—the Anteaters (Southern Tamanduas), Piggy the Kinkajou, Fred the 85-pound African Spurred Tortoise (or Sulcata), multiple Box Turtles that are being rehabilitated, bunnies, and their newest additions to the family are 4 Flying Squirrels.

Though each animal is different, you can interact and feed all. Some close-up, and others through their cages.

Originally beginning as an Airbnb Experience, the two drifted away from the company after insurance changes allowed their visitors to only view their animals from afar, no longer allowing them to interact. Since branching off, they’ve been busier than ever.

While walking their two anteaters was the initial draw to their tour, Sid the Sloth has recently become more popular. Although Henry and Heather have only had him for 3 months, he has already become more socialized —and very soon, they hope visitors will be able to hold him.

To purchase tickets to the learn about their pets, their indigenous lives, the food they eat, and to get an intimate experience with them, click here.

For a closer look at their newest addition to the family, click below

