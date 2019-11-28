The Manna House in Florence serves up special meals for Thanksgiving

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Manna House in Florence is providing Thanksgiving meals to people who would not otherwise get one.

Thanksgiving was a special day since volunteers served as waiters and waitresses, delivering meals to tables. Everyone was treated to a sit-down meal.

Giving back to the community on a day such as Thanksgiving is especially rewarding. “I just started back in June with my daughters,” said Jim, a volunteer. “It’s been the most rewarding thing we’ve ever done.”

Organizers started preparing food at 6:30 a.m. to serve breakfast at 8 a.m. Volunteers have a little break and then start preparing lunch at 11 a.m. and serve until 12:30 p.m.

Food included two kinds of turkeys, collard greens, macaroni and cheese, dressing, gravy, desserts, and candied yams.

Jim says the real heroes are the women who work in the kitchen every day, not only on holidays. “It’s pretty much non-stop for these ladies, preparing meals for breakfast and lunch, Monday through Friday, every day,” he said.

If you’d like to help, donations of canned goods and staples are gladly accepted Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., or you can contact the Manna House for a donation pick-up.



You may also send a monetary contribution, which is appreciated especially now, due to an immediate need to fund equipment maintenance and building repairs. Checks should be made payable to “The Manna House” and mailed to PO Box 13541, Florence, SC 29504.

The Manna House is at 450 Jarrott Street. Visit their Facebook page here.