The Puppy Bowl is back, this time with COVID protocols

(AP) – Back in the summer, when so much was unknown about COVID-19, the producers of the annual Puppy Bowl had to make a decision: Green-light filming in October or like so many other productions, cancel.

To continue would mean trying to keep hundreds of people behind the scenes safe, and to cancel would mean no Puppy Bowl for the first time in 17 years. The event airs before the Super Bowl as part of the big weekend’s festivities and helps adopt out hundreds of animals.

“We didn’t know if there was a football season … we didn’t know if there would be a Super Bowl at all,” Erin Wanner, senior vice president of production for Animal Planet. “We didn’t really know what the fate of any of that was going to be.”

Ultimately, they decided to proceed.

“Everybody held hands and said, ‘There has to be a Puppy Bowl even if there isn’t a Super Bowl. People are still going to want to watch puppies,'” Wanner said from her home in Brooklyn. “It started there. And then, yes, we have the incredible logistical challenge of trying to figure out how to shoot people in the coronavirus world where Puppy Bowls past have been shot in a Manhattan studio, where not only are there tons of crews shooting the show, but the behind the scenes with 100 puppies from all over the country and ad sales clients and press. The behind the scenes is almost a bigger event than the shoot itself and obviously we had to rethink all of that.”

Obviously, “it was incredibly stressful.”

Among the changes that had to be made were the venue. Instead of shooting in the small Manhattan studio, Animal Planet rented out a large hockey arena in upstate New York so the large production crew and dozens of puppy handlers could be spaced apart. Everyone underwent regular COVID testing, wore masks and practiced social distancing.

Of the 125-member crew and close to 100 puppy handlers (which was pared down from previous years), not one tested positive for COVID at the end of the shoot, Wanner said.

Viewers at home won’t see any sign of the pandemic during the airing of the Puppy Bowl but they may notice some other changes. The broadcast is three hours this year, for one, and will have some star power.

“We have our Pup Close and Personal segments, which are our kind of more in-depth stories about some of the dogs that you see on the field. And this year we’ve got one with Kristen Bell and we’ve got a crossover with Kids Baking Championship. So Duff Goldman and Valerie Bertinelli are in that Pup Close and Personal,” Wanner said. “So we’re pretty excited. We’ve got kind of a star-studded event we’re excited about.”

Dan Schachner, who has been the “rufferee” at the Puppy Bowl for 10 years, said viewers also will get a dose of their favorite puppy football puns.

“We try to make up fun penalties for when the dogs have minor infractions: fouling the field, ruffing of the passer, paws interference, turd and long,” he said.

He said his favorite part about the yearly event is all the animals that get adopted out as a result. Even though a lot of people have become dog owners during the pandemic, he said there are still plenty who need good homes.

“Even though the pandemic has, yes, huge uptick in adoptions, dogs are certainly winning for 2020. They had anyway, and I’m sure they’ll continue to for a long time because people are home and they figure, ‘Why not train a puppy?’ There is still a tremendous overpopulation problem in this country,” he said.

The Puppy Bowl will air at 2 p.m. ET Sunday (7 FEB) on Animal Planet and discovery+.