The Weight of 8 podcast members hold annual toy drive

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – On Christmas Eve, Members of The Weight of the 8 set out to bring some holiday cheer to the Florence community with their annual toy drive. They provided new, and lightly used toys to children in need during the holidays. Members Marquis Wideman, Rashawn McClam, Jawaun McClam, and Eric Ruppert started the podcast in 2019 to spotlight local talent (artists, film makers, musicians, clothing designers, poets, etc.) throughout the Carolinas and provide a platform to better showcase their respective talents. The men also grew up in Florence and wanted to bring cheer to the same neighborhoods they grew up in.

“It’s just pure excitement, like I said. It warms my heart to see that these kids are doing good,” Wideman said.

“It’s important for us to give back to the city that raised us. That’s the most important to us. So, it was good to do especially in the time of Covid and especially with the time people aren’t having a happy holiday season. We just want to put a smile on everybody’s face,” Rashawn McClam said.

Wideman said these toy drives hit home as he grew up as the only child.

“I saw the amount of attention I was given when I was a kid so it’s like I just want to see that given back to other kids as well.”

The members said the giving spirits don’t stop at their toy drive event.

“We still have donations coming in. So, right after this pick up we’re going to the Children’s Hospital. We might go to the Boys & Girls Club. We even might go around to some neighborhoods around here and knock on some doors and give out some toys. This is not just the last thing that we’re having. We’re probably going to be giving out toys probably up until New Year’s Day.”