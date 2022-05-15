MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Since the local non-profit group, The World For Ukraine, began, the group has raised $998k in medical supplies, toiletries, clothing and more. The group has sent that to civilians and soldiers in Ukraine through trusted sources.

Anastasiia Sliuraneko, one of the founders of The World for Ukraine organization, started the group to help save lives.

“Millions of lives need to be saved,” she said.

Sliuraneko said people here are making an impact in Ukraine. Each donation, share on social media and rally participation allowed them to focus on the background details.

“Be able to be even more productive. Every little bit counts,” Sliuraneko said.

Ukrainian soldiers have received the supplies sent, but they still need medical supplies like tourniquets and clothing like shoes.

“They need more, {the} boys need to be saved today,” she said.

Anastasiia was referring to the soldiers who are fighting for their lives, their families and their land. Right now, soldiers who were sheltering in a steel plant in Mariupol, are stuck in the building rubble after Russian forces attacked it.

“Now they’re just… being buried alive. They need help from the whole world just to be evacuated,” said Anastasiia Sliurankeo.

She said you can help in many ways.

“People can talk to their local governments,” she said.

Another way is by participating in fundraisers. The next fundraiser is Sunday, May 22nd. It will be held at the Tidal Creek Brewhouse from 3pm to 8pm. There will be Ukrainian music, food, educational activities and more. All the money made will go to the non-profit group to send more supplies.

Anastasiia said the support from the community is not taken for granted.

“From the Ukrainian community, from Ukrainian people back home, a huge thank you. We are grateful for American support,” she said.

Other ways you can help is by signing a petition, donate or volunteer through the group’s website.