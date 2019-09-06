There is a shortage of White Claw Hard Seltzers

News
Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – A big problem is bubbling up for the nation’s top hard seltzer brand.

White Claw Seltzer, which is an industry leader, says there’s a nationwide shortage of the popular drink.

The company suggests it became the victim of its own success, with demand taking off fasten than it expected.

White Claw sales spiked by almost 300 percent in July compared to the same month last year.

The company says it’s working to increase its supply – but no word yet on when store shelves will be restocked fully.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: