‘They’re just incredible kids’: Students surprise teacher with new shoes after his were stolen

OMAHA, NE (WOWT/CNN WIRE/WBTW) – A heartwarming gesture from some very thoughtful Nebraska students.

Their teacher, Trey Payne says he was hurt when a pair of his basketball shoes were stolen from his classroom.

But, what happened after that – brought him to tears.

It’s the viral video, bringing a smile to so many faces and bringing the teacher to tears.

Payne teaches “living” at Logan Fontenelle Middle School.

“I got an open-door policy,” Payne said.

But two weeks ago, his basketball shoes were stolen out of his classroom.

“He’s such a great teacher and I think we all felt bad for him,” student Carlo Kemper said.

Payne was ready to forgive and forget, but his students weren’t so quick to move on.

“He’s gave to us so much so when he got his shoes stolen I think it just all clicked in our heads that we had to do something,” student Emma Mitchell said.

“Me and a couple of friends in the class decided to put a group together and we could all donate money and buy him a new pair of shoes,” Kemper added.

So, they did – the surprise gift, and the emotional reaction was all caught on camera.

“These kids are super impressive, and they do kind things all the time and I see it and I promote it and I’m passionate about it, but then direct it to me, it meant the world,” Payne also said.

“I think we all knew he deserved it more than anyone else in this school because of how much he’s been here for not only us but everyone in this school,” Mitchell added.

Along with the shoes, a card a mutual admiration between students and teacher.

“He inspires us so much. he’s always trying to build us up,” added Mitchell.

“I see him not so much as a teacher, but as family because he helps with a lot of stuff outside of school too,” said Kemper.

“They’re just incredible kids that deserve the recognition – not because they spent money or anything like that but because of their hearts, their souls and what they represent. You guys are the real MVPs, for real. It’s about you, it’s not about me, it about you and what you’re going to bring to this world,” said Payne.

Payne says he thinks of his students as family, and he’s excited for their futures.

