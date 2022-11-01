YADKINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Thieves drove into a Piedmont Triad gun store early Monday morning and stole ten handguns.

It happened at about 1 a.m., according to the manager of Foothills Firearms.

According to the manager, the thieves were in and out quickly, probably less than a minute. He said he thinks that two people came into the store with a third suspect driving.

The car was described as a burgundy Toyota sedan.

The owner of Foothills Firearms is offering a reward for information about the theft.