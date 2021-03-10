Thieves make off with 4-wheeler, dirt bike from Florence motorsports store

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Investigators are looking for suspects who stole a 4-wheeler and a dirt bike from a wholesale motorsports store in Florence.

The burglars broke the front glass of Wholesale Motorsports on East Palmetto Street before 11 p.m. on Saturday. They also broke the glass at Sunrise Drive-In on the same street.

An Apollo 4 Wheeler and a Moto Dirt bike were stolen.

Security video captured the images of the persons of interest.

Anyone with information about the theft of the identity of the people in the images is asked to contact FCSO at 843-665-2121, ext. 360, or submit a top on the FCSO free app. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers if it leads to the arrest of the suspects.