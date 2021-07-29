Third body found after ‘suspicious’ house fire in North Carolina

TROUTMAN, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A third body has been found inside a burned home in Troutman, authorities confirmed to FOX 46 Thursday morning. Two bodies were found inside the home Wednesday after what the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office called a “suspicious” fire.

Officials said the deadly blaze began around 9 p.m. Tuesday at a two-story house on the 100 block of Loram Drive in Troutman.

Deputies said two bodies were found inside the home Wednesday. A third body was found overnight, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell told FOX 46.

Photo: ImmsterFirePhotos

Photo: ImmsterFirePhotos

Photo: ImmsterFirePhotos

Photo: ImmsterFirePhotos

According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, some sort of domestic situation occurred between the family, prompting an adult son to leave the house and go to his grandmother’s and call 911, deputies said.

Based on interviews and initial information received, the sheriff’s office said at least three people were last known to be inside the house during the time the fire broke out.

Officials have not determined the cause of death or the identities of those found inside the home, nor have they determined the cause of the fire.

“This is a two-part investigation, the cause and origin of the fire together with a death investigation,” the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said. “Evidence has been collected associated with the case.”

Both the house fire and deaths are being treated as suspicious, the ICSO said. Autopsies will be conducted to determine the identity of the victims and cause of death.