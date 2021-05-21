Third former North Myrtle Beach employee files discrimination lawsuit

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A third former North Myrtle Beach employee filed a discrimination lawsuit Thursday against the city, weeks after two other former employees filed one.

Suzanne Hoffnagle claims in a lawsuit filed Wednesday she was furloughed and ultimately terminated three months prior to her official retirement and was told it was because of budget cuts from the pandemic.

Hoffnagle says she was 72 years old and an administrative assistant in the public safety department who was satisfactorily performing the essential functions of her job. She claims her direct supervisor told her that she was an essential part of him being able to effectively perform his duties successfully and that the furlough was temporary.

Hoffnagle says she was offered four weeks of severance for her over nineteen and a half years of service in exchange for a release of any claims she has against the city and ultimately the benefits of her retirement. The budget has not in 2021, eliminated her position in the Department of Public Safety, according to the suit.

Thus, Hoffnagle claims the reason given for her furlough and ultimately her termination was pretext for discrimination based on her age and sex.

Hoffnagle is seeking damages, fees and further relief in excess of $50,000.

The City of North Myrtle Beach does not comment on pending litigation.

This lawsuit comes weeks after two other former North Myrtle Beach employees filed a discrimination lawsuit: