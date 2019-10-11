Third suspect arrested in connection to Lucas Street murder

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Police have made a third arrest in connection to a deadly shooting that happened last month on Lucas Street in Florence.

According to Florence Police, officers arrested Tirik Jaquan Johnson-Epps in connection to the fatal shooting of Tydrecus Deshawn Williams on Sept 12 on Lucas Street. SLED, US Marshall’s Service, Bishopville Police Department, and Lee County Sheriff’s Office assisted in making the arrest.

Epps is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was arrested in the Bishopville area, according to police.

Epps is the third person arrested in connection to this case. On Sept. 20 Quinterris Javon Carmichael and Tyrin Jones were arrested in regard to this incident. Carmichael was charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime. Jones was charged with Misprison of a Felony.