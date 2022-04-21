COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW/AP) – The third and final suspect in a shootout at a shopping mall in Columbia turned himself into law enforcement, Columbia Police announced on Thursday morning.

Nine people were shot and another six injured in the rush to exit Columbiana Centre in Columbia on Saturday, authorities said, with no fatalities reported.

Amari Sincere-Jamal Smith and the two other suspects face charges of attempted murder and nine counts of aggravated assault and battery.

Amari Sincere-Jamal Smith (source: Columbia Police Department)

Police said they did not believe the shooting was a random attack and that the three men knew each other. Columbia Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook said the men brought guns into the mall, with police seizing two handguns believed to be used in the shootout.

“Emotions took over, you had firearms that were introduced into the dispute, gunfire was exchanged and innocent people got injured in the crossfire,” Holbrook said.