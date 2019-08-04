This Florida couple took their engagement photos in a Publix, and they’re going viral

TAMPA (WFLA) – Lots of people love Publix, but these two may take the cake.

Alexandra Darch and Dylan Smith met at Publix and it was love at first sight on register one. So it’s only logical to have your engagement session there.

“Everyone was taken aback when the photos came in, we never thought it would go viral,” Darch said.

Jennifer Goodlet took the now-viral photos for this only in Florida shoot. and says this was a one-of-a-kind photo shoot for her.

The couple plans to have their wedding on January 25, 2020 and has a couple of Publix ideas in mind for the big day including of course a cake from Publix.

Congratulations to the happy couple.