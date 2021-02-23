‘This grant comforted me for the rest of the semester,’ Local college students receive COVID-19 emergency grants

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The second round of stimulus funds included COVID-19 emergency grants providing financial relief for thousands of local college students.

Students at Horry Georgetown Technical College are trying to bounce back academically and financially from the pandemic.

Local HGTC college student, Critt Gore, is on his third consecutive semester at HGTC and is working towards transferring to USC.

During the pandemic, Gore had to stop working and says there has been a lot of financial pressure with school until now.

“I was very nervous about two weeks ago, and then all of a sudden an email just popped up, and $900 in my account just relieved everything and I went right back to school work without finances on my mind,” Gore said.

Horry Georgetown Technical College is receiving $2.6 million in grant funding for students.

More students will be able to receive funds this round compared to the first, according to the President of the college, Marilyn Fore, due to the Department of Education making eligibility more flexible.

“I don’t know of a student that hasn’t struggled in some way from just the financial stress of going through the pandemic,” President Fore said.

Students have lost jobs or have extra expenses resulting from the pandemic.

Whether it’s personal needs like gasoline, course supplies, food or childcare, President Fore said students need this help.

“This grant comforted me for the rest of the semester,” Gore said.

All students enrolled in at least one course are eligible to receive financial grants.

“Under any circumstance, if you are an in-state student, you’re going to be eligible to receive those funds, and it doesn’t matter if you are taking one, two, three, or four courses. That money is there to assist you because all students are being stressed with the financial issues relative to the pandemic,” President Fore said.

There are two categories in which students will receive funds, federal pell recipients and non-pell recipients.

Pell recipients will receive $900, and non-eligible pell recipients will receive $400.

The college will notify students about the grant money through their student account.

HGTC said stimulus funds are available for students who have enrolled in any term of this semester. Even if they register in February or this upcoming March, students are eligible to receive funds, according to President Fore.

For other alternative financial aid opportunities, click here.