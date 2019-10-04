‘This is going to be known as Heroes Day’: Florence 7 officers honored one year after shooting ambush

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Hundreds of people, including many in law enforcement, gathered Thursday night to honor the seven officers killed or injured in the Vintage Place ambush exactly one year ago.

For many, the pain from this shooting has not gone away. Blue lights were lit all over the city in support of the Florence 7.

City police Sgt. Terrence Carraway and Investigator Farrah Turner with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office died after the October 3, 2018 shootings. City police officers Brian Hart, Travis Scott and Scott Williamson, as well as sheriff’s deputy Arie Davis and sheriff’s investigator Sarah Miller, were also shot and injured.

Authorities say three deputies arranged to speak to Seth Hopkins about a criminal sexual assault investigation, when they were “ambushed” by his father Fred. The four police officers were shot while rushing to the scene to help.

Fred Hopkins is charged with two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder. He’s currently in jail awaiting trial.

Authorities can’t speak about the case right now because of a judge’s gag order. Seth Hopkins also faces multiple charges, including criminal sexual conduct with a minor, voyeurism and attempted lewd acts with a minor.

A ceremony was held at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center on the anniversary of the shootings and many say Oct. 3 will be remembered for more than the ambush.

“From here on out, this is going to be known as Heroes Day in Florence and I think Florence, the place I was born and raised, is full of heroes,” said 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements, who also sang the National Anthem to begin the ceremony.

Gov. Henry McMaster was also in attendance.

“Those that we are celebrating this evening were strong people,” Gov. McMaster said. “It takes a strong man or woman to put his or her life on the line.”

The memories of Sgt. Carraway and Investigator Turner haven’t faded here, and the appreciation for the five surviving officers also remains strong.

“Arie, Sarah, Scottie, Travis, Brian, we are all amazed by your resolve to not only heal, but to return to the work that you absolutely love,” said city police Chief Allen Heidler.

With songs by Turner’s Mass choir and blessings by county council chair Rev. Waymond Mumford, the remembrance ceremony was one of inspiration, prayer and appreciation.

“I want to thank all of you for your prayers, your support and your words of encouragement,” said Florence County Sheriff William Barnes.

“It also gave us the inspiration to continue on Sgt. Carraway and Farrah’s legacy, and that is to serve our city just like they did, with great honor and great passion,” Chief Heidler said.

Rev. Mumford also said during the ceremony that a service memorial will be built in front of the county judicial center, dedicated to the men and women in law enforcement who have died.