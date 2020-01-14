‘This is not funny:’ Someone stole Hartsville’s bronze fox statue and police are sending a message

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Someone decided to help themselves to Hartsville’s red fox statue and police are sending a message – it’s not funny, it’s not a joke, and the thief could face prison.

“Time to get serious – the City’s Fox was stolen,” Hartsville police posted on Facebook. “Stealing something like this is not funny, it is not a joke, and it is not a prank. When the person is caught, they could face a prison term of up to ten years, depending on the exact value of the statue.”

The bronze statue is a work of art worth several thousand dollars, according to police, and “when the person is caught, they could face a prison term of up to ten years, depending on the exact value of the statue.”

The statue was mounted on a rock in Burry Park, between Applebees and Fairfield. Police said someone removed the bolt, broke the construction adhesive and stole the bronze fox.

The statue is about the size of a small dog. “Someone has selfishly stolen it for themselves, probably as a prank,” police wrote on the post. “If someone in your family or school has shown up recently with a bronze fox, it’s probably ours.”

If you know anything about the theft and vandalism, you can message Hartsville police privately, or call the station at 843-383-3011.