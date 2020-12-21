‘This is not the final word’; Lumbee Tribe recognition bill does not pass, tribe still hopeful for federal recognition

PEMBROKE, NC (WBTW) – After a long fought effort to receive federal tribal recognition for the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina, leaders announced the recognition has not been awarded.

Earlier in the year, President Donald Trump and North Carolina legislators pushed heavily for the tribe to receive formal recognition from the US government through a bill.

Lumbee tribal leaders announced on Facebook Sunday, the bill did not go through.

“Our understanding is that, even after our dedicated recent efforts to get Lumbee Recognition legislation enacted, it is with a heavy heart that I inform you we have not been successful,” Lumbee Tribal Chairman Harvey Godwin Jr. said in a statement. “It is also our understanding that no Indian tribal legislation was included in the Omnibus Appropriations bill Congress is approving this weekend.”

The U.S. House approved the Lumber Recognition Act in November, it then moved on the the Senate where it did not pass.

The state of North Carolina recognized the tribe in 1885. They have been seeking federal recognition since 1888.

