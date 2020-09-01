‘This woman drinking directly from the tap is why we can’t have nice things:’ NC beer hall bans customer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A beer hall in South End has permanently banned a customer after they were seen on video recording drinking directly from a tap Saturday night.

The video surfaced in a post on a Charlotte Reddit page and shows a woman drinking from the beer tap at Hoppin’, a South End drinking establishment.

Hoppin’ beer hall is located on Winnifred Street and the video was posted on Sunday on a Charlotte Reddit page. The business released a statement on Sunday, Aug. 30.

“Last night an incident took place at Hoppin’ that was completely unacceptable, not indicative of how we run our establishment, and will not be tolerated. The individual responsible for the incident has since been permanently banned from Hoppin’.”

The beer hall closed on Sunday to spend time with staff and ensure everything is sanitized.

“This is why we can’t have nice things,” one Charlotte critic responded.

The woman does appear to be wearing a mask around her neck.

The South End neighborhood has been the scene of multiple video recordings and photos that have emerged of groups that appear to be in direct violation of the social distancing restrictions and guidelines that have been put in place by both the county and state health leaders.

Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris as well as state Health Director Mandy Cohen have both singled out Charlotte as needing to do a better job on social distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The 11 p.m. statewide alcohol curfew is set to expire on Monday.