MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of people attended South Carolina’s largest garage sale Saturday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

Bargain-hunters from across the United States filled the convention center between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m., officials said.

“People are very nice and generous, and it’s like a lot of stuff,” said Andrew Perez, a shopper from Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The sale had just about any item, including clothes, toys and even fishing gear.

” I always schedule my trip around this convention because I’m an avid antiquer and you find great items here in myrtle beach,” shopper Carol Dufour of Detroit, Michigan, said.

While some shoppers come every year, there were some newcomers in the mix, including some who came all the way from Arizona.

“This is a blast,” Christopher Puzzele, of Tucson, Arizona, said. “You know free is for me. I’m a frugal guy. Hard to believe I’m single and I can’t get a date, but they got a lot of great deals. It’s literally a giant garage sale, and some of the stuff is for free. They’re giving out free candy sometimes, one-of-a-kind things. Some people are just looking to unload stuff, so if you want some deals this is a wonderful place.”

The sale even attracted a shopper from South America.

“I come on a vacation, in America,” said Gobin Lachman of Guyana. “My cousin bring me here to see the seas. So I come visit down here.”

Convention center staff members said the garage sale brings in a diverse group of shoppers and more than 250 vendors.

Tiffany Andrews, the convention center’s sales and marketing administrator, said there were vendors from Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia.

“So those vendors come from our drive market, and they come every year,” Andrews said. “It’s typically the same vendors every year that come, and they just come with new and improved things.”

Andrews said the sale drew an estimated 3,000 to 5,000 people.