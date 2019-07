A “roost ring” of thousands of purple martins showed up on the radar map at sunrise as they took off from Lake Murray.

The birds created what is called radar reflectivity, according to the Carolina Department of Natural Resources. The DNR posted a video of the roost ring on its social media page Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service, this reflectivity happens when the radar beam hits an object and some of the energy is returned to the radar’s sight.