Thousands raised for 22-year-old Longs man who died in crash

Nearly $5,000 has been raised on Gofundme to go toward the funeral expenses of 22-year-old Lavonte Stanley.

Stanley was killed in a one vehicle collision in North Myrtle Beach early Thursday morning.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to the crash around 12:30 a.m., a tweet from the department said. All westbound lanes of Robert Edge Parkway near Highway 17 were closed for a period of time.

The Gofundme was created by Lavonte’s mother who says she is a single parent and needs some help with the funeral expenses.

“Look how his high school classmates and community have come together to help his mother pay for this funeral, almost $5,000 in less than 48 hours,” said friend Harmony Oconner. “The community has lost another good one.”