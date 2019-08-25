Breaking News Alert
Tropics Update: Tropical Storm Dorian forms in the Atlantic; Watching two other disturbances

Thousands raised for 22-year-old Longs man who died in crash

News
Posted: / Updated:

Nearly $5,000 has been raised on Gofundme to go toward the funeral expenses of 22-year-old Lavonte Stanley.

Stanley was killed in a one vehicle collision in North Myrtle Beach early Thursday morning.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to the crash around 12:30 a.m., a tweet from the department said. All westbound lanes of Robert Edge Parkway near Highway 17 were closed for a period of time.

The Gofundme was created by Lavonte’s mother who says she is a single parent and needs some help with the funeral expenses. 

“Look how his high school classmates and community have come together to help his mother pay for this funeral, almost $5,000 in less than 48 hours,” said friend Harmony Oconner. “The community has lost another good one.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: