Thousands ring in the new year aboard ATVs in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW)– For many, New Year’s Eve means going out on the town or holding a party at home. For some, though, it means a chance to get down and dirty in some fresh mud.

River Neck Acres ATV Park is hosting its annual “New Year’s at the Neck” party Friday through Sunday. Campsites and cabins filled up as RVs with four-wheelers in tow lined up at the gates.

“Right now, I would say we are about halfway there,” Gary Thomas, property manager at River Neck Acres said. “Tomorrow it is going to be between 3,000 and 4,000 people.”

Thomas said New Year’s weekend is one of the park’s busiest weekends all year. Thanks to recent rain, the park offered prime riding conditions for off-roaders.

“Mud, lots of mud,” Thomas said. “That’s what they want, and they will come in the rain too.”

A fireworks show was set for Friday night and local bands were scheduled to take the stage Saturday. For many campers, those events took a backseat to hitting the mud.

“You know what’s fun? It’s fun to go riding, that’s all,” Case Lane said.

“And to get muddy,” his sister, Huntley Lane added.

The Lane family didn’t know there was a special event happening when they showed up to camp. They said they just wanted some fun time together as a family.

“Dad works out of town, so we are soaking up the last bit of time we have before they go back to school,” Santanna Lane said.

One pair of off-roaders said riding their ATVs was the best way they could think of to ring in the new year. They said they were most looking forward to decking out their four-wheelers with lights for Friday evening’s night ride.

“Everybody gets all their side by sides lit up,” Dylan Philips said.

“Everybody is sending it together,” Royce Buck said.

Thomas said for many campers, this has become a yearly tradition. He said one major draw to the park this weekend was safety, as attendees who camped there didn’t have to worry about ride shares or designated drivers after their New Year’s festivities.