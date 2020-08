CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Thousands of people are without power in Conway Tuesday morning following a substation outage.

At around 9:02 a.m. Tuesday, 2,722 people lost power in the Wake Forest Road area of Conway, according to Santee Cooper.

It is estimated that power will be back around 11:15 a.m., and crews are currently working on the outage, according to Santee Cooper.

To View the outage map, you can visit the Santee Cooper website here.

Count on News13 for updates.